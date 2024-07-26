Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Felzmann - January 17, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1864 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search