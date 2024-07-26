Thaler 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

