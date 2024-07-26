Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26662 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date January 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
