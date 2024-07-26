Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
