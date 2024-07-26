Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1863 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Roxbury’s - July 22, 2021
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Roxbury’s - December 6, 2020
Seller Roxbury’s
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1863 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Thaler
