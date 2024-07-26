Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Dorotheum - November 20, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - February 28, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - February 7, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
