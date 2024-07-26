Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1862 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6602 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
