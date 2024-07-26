Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

