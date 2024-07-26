Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

