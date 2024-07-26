Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1859 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
