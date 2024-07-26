Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1858 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
123
