Thaler 1858 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

