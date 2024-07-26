Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1858 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3207 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

