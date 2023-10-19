Thaler 1857 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

