Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1857 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
4461 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 9, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 9, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

