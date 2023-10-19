Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1857 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
4461 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
