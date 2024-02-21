Kreuzer 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (1)