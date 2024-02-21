Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1870
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search