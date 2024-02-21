Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.

Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1870 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1870 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1870 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB

