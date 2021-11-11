Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1869 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1869 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

