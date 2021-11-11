Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place November 11, 2021.
