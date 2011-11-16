Kreuzer 1868 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1)