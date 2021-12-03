Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2544 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1867 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1867 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
