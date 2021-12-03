Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2544 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
