Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Auctiones - February 21, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date February 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1866 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search