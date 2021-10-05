Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2541 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search