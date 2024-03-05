Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place March 4, 2024.

