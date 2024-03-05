Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place March 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

