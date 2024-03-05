Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place March 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
