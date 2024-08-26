Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1863 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

