Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: MGS-A.Franz

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 110. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
