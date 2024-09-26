Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 110. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
