Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1858 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1858
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1980 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search