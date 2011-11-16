Kreuzer 1858 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1980 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)