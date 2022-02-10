Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,100. Bidding took place February 10, 2022.
