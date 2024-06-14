Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1850 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search