Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) No grade (2)