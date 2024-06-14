Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 881 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 16 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search