Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 200. Bidding took place January 12, 2017.

Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
