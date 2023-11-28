Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

