Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

