Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 15,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Grün (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search