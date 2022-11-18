Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,58 g
- Pure silver (0,3061 oz) 9,522 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
