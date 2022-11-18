Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,58 g
  • Pure silver (0,3061 oz) 9,522 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - April 21, 2020
Seller BAC
Date April 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - September 17, 2019
Seller BAC
Date September 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - April 23, 2018
Seller BAC
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1856 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search