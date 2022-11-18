Gulden 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

