Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,58 g
- Pure silver (0,3061 oz) 9,522 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,207. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1207 $
Price in auction currency 1207 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
