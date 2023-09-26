Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,58 g
  • Pure silver (0,3061 oz) 9,522 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,207. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
466 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
1207 $
Price in auction currency 1207 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 9, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - June 25, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

