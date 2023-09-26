Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24159 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,207. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (12) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)