Gulden 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,58 g
- Pure silver (0,3061 oz) 9,522 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
