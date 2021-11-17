Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,58 g
  • Pure silver (0,3061 oz) 9,522 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

