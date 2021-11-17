Gulden 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2)