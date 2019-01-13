Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1848 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search