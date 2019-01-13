Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
