Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1731 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Sartor Numismatica - June 23, 2022
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 22, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - December 4, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1867 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
