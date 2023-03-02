Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1731 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 4, 2014
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
