Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36234 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

