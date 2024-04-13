Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36234 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 288. Bidding took place March 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- CoinsNB (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
