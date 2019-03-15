Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1865 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Category
Year
Search