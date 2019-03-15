Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1865
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place December 11, 2022.
