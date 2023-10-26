Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1981 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

