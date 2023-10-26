6 Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1981 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (12)