Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1981 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
