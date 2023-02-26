Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

