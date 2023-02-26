6 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.

