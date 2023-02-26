Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
