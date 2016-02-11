Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1417 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1855 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search