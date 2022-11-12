Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
