6 Kreuzer 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)