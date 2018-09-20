Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1852 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 901 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

