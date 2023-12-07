Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
