Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Naumann - June 6, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Naumann - July 1, 2018
Seller Naumann
Date July 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search