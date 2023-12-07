6 Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5538 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (2)