Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

