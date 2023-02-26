Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search