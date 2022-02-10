3 Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)