Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1867 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

