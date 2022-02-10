Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
