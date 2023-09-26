Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

