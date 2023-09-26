Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
