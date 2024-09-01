3 Kreuzer 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1)