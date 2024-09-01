Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2540 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1865 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
