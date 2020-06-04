Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
