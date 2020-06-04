Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1864 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2539 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

