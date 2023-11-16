Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Dirk Löbbers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5539 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

