3 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5539 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
