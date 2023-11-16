3 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5539 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (1)