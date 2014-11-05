Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint
