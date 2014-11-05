Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search