3 Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35065 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place May 20, 2022.

Сondition F (1)