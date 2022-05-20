Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35065 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place May 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

