3 Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)