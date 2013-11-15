Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2533 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

