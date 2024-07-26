Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
