2 Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

