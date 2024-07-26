Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (118)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7790 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1854 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
