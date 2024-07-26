Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (10)
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 at auction GINZA - August 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date August 9, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

