2 Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

