Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31246 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (10)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (10)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search