2 Gulden 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition AU (13) XF (17) VF (7)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (5)

Höhn (1)

Künker (6)

Münzenonline (1)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sonntag (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)