Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search