Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2793 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2018
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

