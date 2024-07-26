2 Gulden 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4136 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (13) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (9)

Möller (1)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)