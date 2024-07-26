Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4136 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
