Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4136 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1090 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Aurea - May 26, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

