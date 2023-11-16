Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 21400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search