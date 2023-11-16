2 Gulden 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

