Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 21400 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1849 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

