Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search