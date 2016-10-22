Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1848 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search