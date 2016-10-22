2 Gulden 1848 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 917 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)