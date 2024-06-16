Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/2 Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

