Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
