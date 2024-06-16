1/2 Gulden 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4138 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

