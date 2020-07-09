Heller 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)