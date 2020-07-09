Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1855 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Heller 1855 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Heller 1855 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1855 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place July 9, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1855 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1855 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

