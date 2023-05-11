Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1853
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place May 11, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
