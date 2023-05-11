Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Heller 1853 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Heller 1853 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 850. Bidding took place May 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1853 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

